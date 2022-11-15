Shelter seeks homes for 75 cats and kittens

Columbus Animal Care Services will be trying to give away 75 cats and kittens this weekend.

Adoption fees will be reduced to $40, which includes spaying or neutering, up-to-date shots and microchipping. If you rent your home, you are encouraged to bring renter’s agreements or contracts to indicate you are allowed to have pets.

They are calling Saturday’s adoption event at NexusPark “Kitty Palooza” and it will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the former Petals & Vines location inside the former mall on 25th Street.

You are asked to bring a cat carrier if you have one. The supply of cardboard cat carriers is limited.