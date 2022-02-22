Shelbyville woman accused of abandoning autistic child in woods

A Shelbyville woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old nonverbal autistic son in a wooded area near Cincinnati Thursday is expected to appear in a Kentucky court today.

32-two-year-old Heather Adkins was arrested Saturday after police were called to a Georgetown, Ky. gas station where she had reportedly been banging on car windows. Authorities are working to extradite her back to Ohio to answer the abandonment charge.

Police say she admitted to abandoning the boy to “save him” from her. She’s due to be taken back to Ohio to face charges.

The boy’s father Kevin Adkins, is in jail in Shelbyville. There’s no word on what charges may be coming for the boy’s father.

