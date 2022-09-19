Shelbyville mom pleads guilty in abandonment case

The Shelbyville mom accused of abandoning her special needs son in Ohio back in February has pleaded guilty in the case.

Heather Adkins entered her plea last week. Prosecutors say she drove her non-verbal, autistic five-year-old son from Indiana to Cincinnati, and left him on a rural street, in the rain.

She pleaded guilty to child endangerment, but says she wasn’t trying to harm her child. Adkins is looking at as many as three-years in prison when she’s sentenced next week.

Story courtesy of our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc.