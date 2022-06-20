Shelbyville man facing 20 years in prison for Jan. 6th Capitol riot

A Shelbyville man is pleading guilty to his involvement in the January 6th Capitol riots.

57-year-old Mark Mazza is accused of carrying a gun to the U.S. Capitol and assaulting a police officer. He told FBI agents he wanted to meet House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mazza was arrested in November at his home in Shelbyville.

Court documents say Mazza brought a loaded Taurus revolver to the Capitol but apparently dropped it before he got inside. The gun was found in the Capitol’s West Front Terrace area the afternoon of Jan. 6th. Court documents say Mazza filed a false police report in Indiana, where he claimed to have lost his gun in an Ohio casino.

Video footage later shows Mazza in the crowd, holding the doors open to allow rioters into the building. While holding a baton, he helped the group push toward officers, who were defending the area.

He entered his guilty plea in federal court Friday. He now faces up to 20 years in prison.