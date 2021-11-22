Shelbyville man arrested for role in Capitol riot

A man from Shelbyville has been arrested for carrying a loaded gun on Capitol grounds, and for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6th insurrection.

56-year-old Mark A. Mazza is charged with illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon — as well as other charges. He was arrested last week at his home in Shelbyville.

Court documents say Mazza brought a Taurus revolver to the Capitol. The gun was found in the Capitol’s West Front Terrace area that afternoon. Court documents say Mazza filed a false police report in Indiana, where he claimed to have lost his gun in an Ohio casino.

Video footage later shows Mazza in the crowd, holding the doors open to allow rioters into the building. While holding a baton, he helped the group push toward officers, who were defending the area.

So far, more than 675 people have been arrested for the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Story information courtesy of Network Indiana.