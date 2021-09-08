Shelbyville hospital boss urges skeptics to get vaccinated

The head of Major Hospital in Shelbyville is asking the community to give its help to a hospital that has reached its capacity and a staff that is stretched to its limits.

In a letter to the community yesterday, Jack Horner, president and CEO of Major Health Partners, said that the hospital’s share of COVID-19 patients have increased significantly in the last 30 days. In addition to Major Hospital being at capacity, he said the Indianapolis hospitals are at the breaking point.

Horner said there are simple actions the public can take to help the hospital, the most important being vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said there is no more effective tool in preventing the spread of symptomatic COVID-19 illness. The vaccine has been given approximately 2 billion times around the world and has been shown to be safe and effective.

Every major public health organization, every major medical scientific organization, and every major medical university has recommended vaccination against COVID-19.

He said choosing to receive the vaccine is the best step you can take in protecting yourself, your family, your friends, and the community.