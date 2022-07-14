Seymour woman takes landmark roller coaster ride

An Ohio amusement park says that a Seymour woman is the 20 millionth person to ride its Diamondback Coaster.

Kings Island announced last night that 23-year-old Grace Timmons from Seymour rode the coaster at 7:01 Wednesday night, making her the 20 millionth rider. Timmons received Diamondback-themed gifts to commemorate the event. The roller coaster opened in 2009 and features a 230 foot high first drop and more than 5,200 feet of track. Riders hit speeds of up to 80 mph.

The park near Cincinnati is celebrating its 50th anniversary. You can get more information here.

Photo courtesy of Kings Island.