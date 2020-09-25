Seymour woman dies in U.S. 31 crash

A Seymour woman died in a crash Thursday on North U.S. 31 in Jackson County.

36-year-old Brianne N. Fluhr was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Jackson County deputy coroner.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies say the crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 5700 block of North U.S. 31, near the intersection with County Avenue. The initial investigation indicates that Fluhr was driving on County Avenue and tried to cross the highway onto County Road 560N, pulling into the path of a car driven by 26-year-old Loren A. Smith of Seymour.

After being struck,Fluhr’s vehicle rolled several times before landing upside down.

Smith was treated at the scene and later in the evening was transported by medics to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with a back injury.

The accident is still under investigation.