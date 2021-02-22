Seymour woman accused of intimidation online

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a woman was arrested over the weekend, accused of threatening another family’s bi-racial children on social media, all over a political disagreement.

According to police reports, the disagreement started on Facebook, and soon spread to online threats and racist slurs against the family’s 14-year-old and 10-year-old children.

Deputies located 31-year-old Bailey Moore of Seymour, who admitted to sending the messages. She was arrested on a charge of intimidation.