Seymour woman accused of injuring infant boy, teen girl



A month-old baby was seriously injured and a teen was hurt after being battered by a woman in Seymour, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers were called to a residence in the 9000 block of East County Road 700N near Seymour at about 7 p.m. Wednesday night to check on the welfare of a four-week-old infant at the home.

Troopers found that the baby boy was injured and a 15-year-old teen girl at the home was also injured. The baby was taken first to Schneck Medical Center and then to to IU Riley Childrens Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious but what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

36-year-old Amanda J. Miller is being accused of battering the two shortly before officers were called to the home. She also appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, troopers report.

Miller was arrested on preliminary felony charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, domestic battery on a victim under the age of 14 and neglect of a dependent.