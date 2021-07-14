Seymour venue adds national touring acts

After more than a year of pandemic-related disruptions, the Jackson Live & Event Center in Seymour will finally be able to offer a slate of nationally touring musicians.

Owner Rodney Burton talks about why he decided to open the 500-seat venue.

Burton explains that the venue opened last year and held its first show almost a year ago. But then quickly had to shut down due to the pandemic. The center began holding smaller events regularly again in April.

There are 8 national acts scheduled at the center through the end of the year. The first nationally touring show will be McBride and the Ride starting at 7 on Friday at the center off of Airport Road and First Avenue in Seymour.

Tickets are $40 and you can get more information on their website at jacksonliveandevents.com.