Seymour to see minor flooding starting Thursday

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning for East Fork White River at Seymour that goes into effect tomorrow morning.

Minor flooding is forecast, according to the agency. The river is expected to rise to the minor flood stage of 12 feet by Thursday morning, and to crest at about 12.2 feet by Thursday afternoon. Everything should be back to normal by Friday.

As of this morning the river is at 7.7 feet, which is still a normal level.