Seymour to see minor flooding along East Fork White River

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for East Fork White River at Seymour from this afternoon through Sunday.

The river is only a few inches below the 12-foot minor flood stage this morning and is expected to rise to flood levels by this afternoon. The river gauge estimates show an expected crest of 15.1 feet by Friday afternoon.

The river should drop back below flood stage by early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service cautions that you should never drive into water over roadways. Turn around and don’t drown.