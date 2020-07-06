Seymour to open park named after former mayor Burkhart

Seymour will be celebrating the opening of its newest park later this month, named after former Mayor John Burkhart.

Officials say they will be holding a ribbon-cutting and dedication for the park at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16th. The park is at 101 South Chestnut Street. It was built in cooperation with Seymour Main Street and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Burkhart served as mayor from 1990 to 2003. He died in December.