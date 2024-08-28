Seymour to hold community yard sale Saturday

The city of Seymour will be holding a community yard sale on Saturday to support the parks and recreation department.

The sale will be from 8 to 4 at Freeman Field Recreational Complex. Organizers say that a space equal to two parking spots will be $15 and you can rent as many spaces as needed. Setup will start at 7 a.m. Tables will not be available and you must bring your own.

You can register at Seymour City Hall on Chestnut Street, by calling 812-522-6420 or by going online. You can find find more information here: https://seymourin.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=386