Seymour to close high school intersection for work

Traffic will be tied up near Seymour High School starting next week, as crews work to improve drainage for the ongoing Second Street improvement project.

According to the city, the intersection of Second Street and Community Drive will be closed for about two weeks, starting Monday and lasting through Tuesday, August 6th, weather permitting. You will still be able to access businesses between Community Drive and U.S. 50 during the work.

Second Street remains closed further to the east as work continues on the $15 million reconstruction project.

Graphic courtesy of City of Seymour.