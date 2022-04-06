Seymour theft investigation turns into drug arrest

A woman suspected of shoplifting at a Seymour store while carrying hundreds of dollars in cash, turned into an arrest on drug-related charges.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, officers were called to Wal-Mart at about 11:23 p.m. Monday night about two people who took merchandise through the self-checkout but did not make a payment.

Police stopped the two, identified as 28-year-old Lacey A. Mousa and 32-year-old Scotty A. Barker, both of Seymour. A search found that that Mousa was carrying more than 44 grams of methamphetamine, along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Mousa was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, theft, and for possessing the meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Barker is facing a preliminary charge of theft with a prior conviction.