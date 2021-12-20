Seymour teens arrested after incident at Columbus hotel

Two Seymour teens were arrested in Columbus on drug-related charges after a gun was flashed at a local hotel, police say.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers were called to a hotel in the 2400 block of Jonathan Moore Pike at about 8 a.m. in the morning Thursday after a couple were seen acting suspiciously. That included a man displaying a handgun and a large amount of cash.

Police say that the two appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant. A search of their room found more than a pound of marijuana, 90 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia including scales and packaging materials, over $5,000 in cash and a handgun.

18-year-old Keegan Brooks and 18-year-old Stefany J. Thomas, both of Seymour, were taken into custody.

Both are facing charges of dealing marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Brooks is also being accused of possession of a handgun without a license, while Thomas is being accused of trafficking with an inmate.

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is assisting with this ongoing investigation.