Seymour tech recycling event set for Saturday

If you need to get rid of your unwanted electronic devices, there will be an event in Seymour this weekend to clean out all of that tech trash.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is partnering with Cummins, the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District and Technology Recyclers for an e-waste collection event on Saturday.

You will be able to drive-through or walk-up to drop off your devices and accessories.

The event will be held at 847 East 4th Street from 9 to noon.

If you have any questions about devices you can dispose of, you can email [email protected]