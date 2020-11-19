Seymour teacher, coach arrested for child seduction

A former Seymour teacher has been arrested, accused of seducing and having a baby with a girl who was a student.

Seymour Police and Seymour Community Schools resource officers began the investigation in September after getting word of the relationship when the former student gave birth. Police obtained search warrants for DNA from the teacher, student and baby, which was collected and forwarded to the Indiana State Police lab for paternity testing.

The test results came back on Friday and on Tuesday, police arrested 50-year-old Todd A. Weaver of Waldron on one count of felony child seduction. The alleged incident happened while Weaver was still a teacher and the victim was a student.

Police say that the schools acted quickly on the accusations, placing Weaver on administrative leave when the investigation started. He later resigned from his teaching position and as the Seymour High School wrestling coach.