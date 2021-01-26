Seymour suspect accused of stabbing man with spear

A Seymour man is being accused of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a victim with a spear last week.

Seymour police are reporting that they were called to the 900 block of North O’Brien Street at about 10:26 p.m. on Thursday evening on a report of a stabbing. They found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach. He was first taken to Schneck Medical Center and then on to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

A search warrant was issued and during a search of the home, deputies found drugs, drug paraphernalia and the spear.

21-year-old Matthew C. Smith of Seymour was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, possession of fentanyl, violation of the legend drug act, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Monday, the victim was in stable condition, police say.