Seymour student arrested after social media threats

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after threats were made at Seymour High School yesterday.

According to reports from the Seymour Police Department, a school faculty member received a screen shot of a social media conversation between two students. That conversation led the staff member to contact the school resource officers who called in Seymour Police Department investigators.

After talking to witnesses, the suspect, who is a student at the school, was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of intimidation.

Police and school officials say that threats are taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly. Authorities say no student or faculty member was in any immediate danger. However, enhanced safety measures were immediately taken by Seymour Community Schools.