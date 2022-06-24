Seymour streets closing for Saturday car show

The city of Seymour will be closing streets downtown on Saturday for the 17th annual Cars and Guitars Car Show and Concert.

The event is a fundraiser for the Seymour parks department to purchase accessible playground equipment for the city parks.

Starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 8:30 p.m., streets will be closed for parking and to traffic including:

Chestnut Street from U.S. 50 to Third Street.

West Second Street from Pine Street to Indianapolis Avenue.

Third Street from Walnut to Chestnut streets

St. Louis Avenue from Walnut Street to Indianapolis Ave.

West Second Street will also be closing from Pine to Walnut streets starting at 10 a.m. in the morning.