Seymour seeks your thoughts on city parks

The Seymour Parks and Recreation Department wants to know why you like to spend time in the city parks and is offering a contest to find out.

City officials say you can enter by recording a 30-second video or taking a photo in a local public outdoor space in Seymour. You will need to explain in the video or in a photo caption why
the space is important and share it to the City of Seymour Parks and Recreation Facebook page. The entries must be tagged with a hashtag #MyParkMyWhy.

The deadline to enter is May 31. A photo and a video winner will be selected and each will receive a Seymour Parks swag bag.