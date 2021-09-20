Seymour Residents in Jail for Child Neglect

Three Seymour residents are in jail on child neglect charges after a 6 month investigation.

On March 16th of this year, the Seymour Police Department received information from the Indiana Department of Child Services that a 14-year-old child was brought to the emergency room at Schneck Medical Center with an extremely low core body temperature, a very high blood sugar level, and was extremely underweight.

Emergency staff said the 14-year-old was lifeless upon arriving at the emergency room.

The child was later moved to Riley Children’s Hospital and was admitted to the intensive care unit and remained there for several days. The child ultimately recovered and was later released.

After a six-month investigation, warrants for neglect of a dependent were issued for Pam Hatfield Donna Burton, and Stevy Geise, all of Seymour.

Hatfield was arrested by SPD on September 14th. Burton and Geise were taken into custody on September 15th.

Authorities say they believe that drugs may have contributed to the situation. All three now reside at the Jackson County Jail.