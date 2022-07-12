Seymour residents discover bullet on bedroom floor, hole in wall

Seymour residents woke up Saturday to find a bullet on the floor of their apartment.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, residents heard yelling and a loud bang at about 3:11 in the morning Saturday on Marley Lane. When they woke up at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning they found the bullet on the bedroom floor and a hole in the wall of their closet.

Investigators said the bullet was a .22 caliber round and investigators developed a possible suspect.

On Monday, police arrested 30-year-old Gregory S. Allman of Seymour, initially on a charge of invasion of privacy. After a search warrant was served on Allman’s residence on Windhorst Court, ammunition and drugs were were found.

He is facing new charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.