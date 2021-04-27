Seymour police stop publicizing marijuana arrests

Seymour police will no longer be posting about marijuana busts on social media.

The department announced yesterday on Facebook that it was going to stop the practice after a rising number of heated comments from readers about enforcing laws against marijuana.

According to the department, reactions to a post about a recent arrest for marijuana dealing included hateful speech, sarcasm, name calling, curse words, accusations and lewd memes.

The department stressed that police don’t create laws, they just enforce them.

According to the announcement, “We try our best every day to do a job that the city of Seymour is proud of and will continue to seek ways to make positive connections and remain as transparent as possible with regard to minimizing our contact with inflammatory issues.”