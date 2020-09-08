Seymour police say shootings were likely drug-related

Seymour police have released more details of an incident last week where two people were shot.

The incident on South Vine Street happened at about 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night, when residents heard a knock on the door at around and a person wearing a hoodie displayed a weapon. That person then opened fire, shooting through the closed door several times.

Two people were shot.

Officers are identifying the victims as 23-year-old Cody M. Hurley and 25-year-old Riley R. Deaton, both of Seymour. They were flown by medical helicopter to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police say there was an infant in the home at the time, who narrowly missed being shot also.

Investigators believe the incident was not a random act and that the shooting was drug-related. The case remains under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.