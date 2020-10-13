Seymour police say shooting was part of armed robbery

Seymour police say that a shooting yesterday morning appears to have been part of a drug-related armed robbery attempt.

According to police reports, an attempted armed robbery with drug-related motives unfolded at about 3:15 a.m. in the morning in the 900 block of North Ewing Street. Several people pushed into an acquaintance’s home armed with a stolen handgun.

During a fight, one of the people entering the home was shot. Police say the victim is in stable condition and is receiving medical treatment.

Police say that they believe this is an isolated incident. Several adults and juveniles are believed to have been involved and charges are forthcoming.