Seymour police release identity of body found near bridge

The Seymour Police Department is providing more details about a body found last week in a creek near Burkhart Boulevard.

According to reports from the Seymour Police Department, the body was reported to police at about 1:15 p.m. the afternoon of June 17th in a small creek on the east side of the Burkhart Boulevard bridge, between Fourth and Tipton streets.

Police say that the body appears to have been there for several days.

The man has been identified as 50-year-old James C. Gravette of Seymour. An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday. No visible signs of trauma were found. Investigators are waiting for a toxicology report before determining a cause of death.

Investigators do not believe this was a criminal incident, police say.