Seymour police recover three trailers stolen from local store

Seymour police say they now have a suspect in a series of trailer thefts at a city business, some dating back almost 10 years.

Main Trailer Sales on Commerce Drive reported a horse trailer worth about $81,000 was stolen from their property in November of 2010. Other trailers were stolen from the business in August of 2011 and January of 2014.

A tip in January of this year, led police to a Borden home, where they recovered a dump trailer stolen in 2014. A tip also led local investigators to search for a trailer at a racetrack in Louisiana, where they recovered the trailer ne stolen in 2011. The vehicle identification number had been obscured on that trailer.

Last week, a tip led police to a home in Dora, Alabama. Deputies with the Jefferson County Alabama Sheriff’s Office recovered the 2009 Elite Horse Trailer from a person who said they had traded a $40,000.00 horse for the trailer about eight or nine years ago.

Police said this week that they are eyeing a suspect in the case, who is also suspected of stealing another trailer from the company. The case remains under investigation.