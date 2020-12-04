Seymour police recover stolen gun in arrest of wanted man

Seymour police recovered a stolen handgun and made a drug arrest during an investigation Thursday.

According to police reports, officers had a tip about the location of a stolen gun and a wanted man in the 200 block of East 13th Street. Officers noticed a car in the driveway and in plain view inside was the allegedly stolen weapon.

Police had the vehicle towed back to police headquarters and after getting a search warrant, they recovered the weapon which had been reported stolen in November.

At the home, officers found 20-year-old Tyler Burke of Seymour who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. With a second search warrant, officers discovered two handguns, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home. He was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, theft and possession of marijuana, along with the outstanding warrant.

A juvenile at the home was also arrested on a charge of obstruction of justice, but was released to a grandparent. Police say the investigation is ongoing.