Seymour police raising money Sunday for Special Olympics Indiana

Seymour police will be hosting a Cover the Cruiser event on Sunday to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.

A parked police cruiser will have its flashing lights on between 12:30 and 4:30 near the Taco Bell at Tipton Street and Burkhart Boulevard.

If you make a donation to Special Olympics, you will be able to write your name or a special message on a sticky donation card to decorate the cruiser. Police say they hope to get the cruiser completely covered.