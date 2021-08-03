Seymour police officer crashes into civilian vehicle

A Seymour police officer and a civilian driver were injured after the police car crashed into the back of another vehicle Saturday.

According to police reports, Officer Gilbert Carpenter was responding to a fire call at Best Way Transfer Station at about 3:14 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Carpenter was driving with his lights and siren activated on U.S. 50 when he came upon backed up traffic. Trying to avoid the traffic, he entered a turn lane, which was also congested and hit the civilian vehicle.

Both the officer and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to Schneck Medical Center for treatment of their injuries and have since been released.