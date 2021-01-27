Seymour police make arrest in stalking case

Seymour police have made an arrest in a stalking investigation that began in September.

According to authorities they received 13 complaints of stalking from a victim who said 43-year-old Jesse L. Brown of Crothersville was violating a protective order.

Brown was arrested last week on a warrant for stalking and invasion of privacy, which led to a search of his home on East State Road 250 and a further search warrant for drugs. Investigators with the Seymour police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department found numerous media devices, more than four ounces of methamphetamine, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, a bulletproof vest with the word Sheriff on it, and an old Jackson County Sheriff Department uniform shirt with a badge.

Brown is now facing new charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe, counterfeiting and possession of paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.