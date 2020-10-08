Seymour police make arrest in 8-month drug investigation

Seymour authorities raided a home and arrested a man Monday after an 8-month investigation into drugs in the community.

Narcotics officers along with other city police and Jackson County deputies served the search warrant at the home in the 400 block of Kessler Boulevard. They found methamphetamine, packing materials and cash at the home, according to police reports.

23-year-old Juan S. Pascual was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Investigators say Pascual admitted to dealing the drugs.

The investigation is ongoing.