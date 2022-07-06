Seymour police looking for suspect in home invasion

Seymour police are looking for your help identifying a suspect in a home invasion.

Police say that the incident happened on Sunset Parkway at about noon yesterday, when a man walked into a home then left when he found someone was there. The man is described as being a white man in his 30’s, about six feet tall, bald with a goatee. He was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

If anyone has any home surveillance video of someone matching the description you are asked to contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 and speak with someone in investigations.