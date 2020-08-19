Seymour police looking for man who robbed ATM customer

The Seymour Police Department is warning residents to use extreme caution if using an ATM after dark. That’s after a victim was robbed by a man with a gun early Tuesday morning at a Centra Credit Union ATM.

Police say the attack happened at about 3:55 Tuesday morning at the ATM on South Jackson Park Drive. An unknown man was hiding in an nearby back yard and when the victim withdrew $200 from the ATM, the suspect hit the victim in the face with the gun and took the money. He then ran from the scene and was last seen on video in the 600 block of Miller Avenue.

Police say the suspect has a light complexion, thin build, and was wearing a winter toboggan and striped grey shirt. He is about 6 feet tall and has a tattoo on the bottom of his left wrist.

You can view photos of the suspect on our website. If you have an information on this incident you can call the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 or call the anonymous tip line at 812-523-7629.