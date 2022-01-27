Seymour police looking for leads in shooting reports

Seymour Police are looking for any information after gunshots were fired in the city Sunday evening.

Police say that they were called to the 700 block of Alberring Drive at about 8:44 p.m. Sunday after residents reported gunshots. Officers found three spent shell casings on nearby Sarasota Drive. No one was injured but a talk to neighbors yielded little information.

Police say they this was an isolated incident with no damage reported.

They are asking that if you have a video surveillance or doorbell recording system showing any suspicious activity that you contact the police department at 812-522-1234.