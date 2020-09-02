Seymour police looking for info in overnight shooting

Seymour police are investigating a shooting last night on South Vine Street.

According to a witness, they heard a knock on the door at around 9:43 p.m. last night and a person wearing a hoodie displayed a weapon. That person then opened fire, shooting through the closed door several times.

Two people were shot. They were flown by medical helicopter to the University of Louisville Hospital. Their conditions are not available and their names have not been released.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home at 330 South Vine Street, police investigators discovered bullet casings, bullets and bullet fragments at the scene. They say they have also recovered other evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.If you have any information regarding the incident, you can contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.