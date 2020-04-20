Seymour police look for suspect in car break-ins

Seymour police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in the Emma Drive and Holiday Drive areas.

After canvassing the neighborhood, officers retrieved several captured surveillance camera images of a person of interest pulling on door handles in the area.

He is described as a slender white male traveling on foot. He appears to be in his 20’s approximately 6’2 160 lbs. He is wearing distinctive shoes and clothing and a skull bandana as shown in the surveillance footage. if you can identify him you should contact Seymour Police Department at 812 522-1234 . Or call the Seymour police dispatchers if you observe him in the area.