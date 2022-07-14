Seymour police joining in speeding crackdown

Seymour police will be joining in a speeding reduction effort later this month to make the roads safer and that could help you save on gas.

Agencies from six states will be holding a Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign on July 27th. The effort is meant to address the increase in speeding and moving violations that came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding is involved in about a third of all motor vehicle fatalities. Last year saw an increase in traffic deaths of 10.5 percent. The 42,915 traffic deaths was the highest annual total since 2005.

Police say that high speeds mean longer stopping distances, loss of vehicle control, more severe crashes and even increased fuel costs.

The campaign will combine zero-tolerance speeding enforcement along with communicating the importance of obeying the speed limit to drivers.