Seymour police, Jennings deputies help with Scott County investigation

Seymour police and Jennings County deputies helped Scott County authorities with a drug raid on Friday morning in a rural part of the county, recovering 55 grams of methamphetamine and arresting three people.

Authorities served a search warrant at a home on Lovers Lane as part of an ongoing drug investigation in the county. Police report finding the methamphetamine, prescription pills and $400 in cash.

57-year-old Mason Steinkamp, who lived at the home was already facing an outstanding arrest warrant on four counts of dealing methamphetamine and now has new charges of dealing in methamphetamine of at least 10 grams, maintaining a common nuisance, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

34-year-old Natasha Prosser of Austin is being accused of maintaining a common nuisance. and 20-year-old Jordyn Combest of Madison was arrested for unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

