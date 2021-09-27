Seymour police investigating Sunday morning murder

A man has been arrested after a murder in Seymour early Sunday morning.

According to Seymour police reports, officers were called to the 700 block of Miller Lane on a report of an injured person at about 6:34 a.m. Sunday morning. Police and medics were unable to save the person’s life and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

62-year-old Daniel L. Baldwin of Seymour was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

Additional details have not yet been released until the victim’s family is notified.

Seymour police say that this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing.