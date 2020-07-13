Seymour police find suspect after burglary investigation

Evidence left behind at the scene has allowed Seymour police to track down a suspect, eight months after a Fountain Court home burglary.

Officers were called to the home on Nov. 28th. Homeowners said they had just returned home and saw a man come from inside into their garage. The suspect then threatened the residents with a screwdriver and ran away. Police say that the residents appear to have interrupted the burglary in process, because there were items wrapped in a throw rug ready to be taken from the home.

Evidence collected at the scene was forwarded to the Indiana State Police crime lab and in March, the lab came back with a potential lead. One of the residents was then able to identify the suspect from a photo lineup. Last week, investigators arrested 34-year-old Benjamin Taylor on charges of burglary and robber. Taylor was being held in the Jackson County Jail when he was arrested. He had been incarcerated at the Pendleton Department of Corrections Industrial Facility and was returned to Jackson County for a court hearing.

Police say the investigation continues.