Seymour police are reporting that they assisted U.S. Marshals in arrested a wanted suspect out of Henderson County, Kentucky.

25-year-old Nelson J. Sauceda-Nunez was arrested at about 7:25 Wednesday night in the 2000 block of East Tipton Street. He is wanted on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

Sauceda-Nunez is being held in the Jackson County Jail pending extradition back to Kentucky.