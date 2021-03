After three years of service to the people of Jackson County, a Seymour police dog has retired.

Edi helped Seymour police with over 160 arrests over the last three years, the Seymour Police Department said on Facebook.

Edi’s last day on the force was Tuesday, March 9.

Seymour PD says Edi was an “immeasurable asset” to the department.

Edi will live out his retirement with his handler and family.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana.