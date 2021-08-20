Seymour Police cruise-in and car show to benefit kids programs

The Seymour Police FOP will be holding their 6th annual Pre-Scoop Cruise-IN & “Tom Gray Memorial” Car Show from 5 to 8 p.m. today in the 100 block of South Walnut Street.

There will be raffles, silent auctions, and live music with Six Ways To Sunday playing from 6 to 8. Food and drinks will be for sale. FOP Lodge 108 will be making Big Red and A&W Root Beer ice cream floats.

Parking starts at 3 this afternoon. This year’s event will have a special Jeep category with awards for first, second and third place.

The cost to register your vehicle is $15. Proceeds benefit the FOP’s Cops & Kids programs.