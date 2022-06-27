Seymour police arrest two on drug charges

Seymour police arrested two people on drug related charges this week after a check on a man on probation.

According to Seymour police reports, officers were asked by the Jackson County Probation Department on Wednesday to find a man on probation. Police found him at a home on East 12th Street, A search warrant was issued for the home and a search revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun, cash and drug paraphernalia.

26-year-old Logan Cooley of Seymour was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine while possessing a firearm, possessing a firearm with a domestic battery conviction, as well as for possessing marijuana and a syringe.

25-year-old Sierra Smith was also arrested on preliminary charges of possessing marijuana and a syringe.