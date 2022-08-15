Seymour police arrest two on drug charges after traffic stop

Two people are under arrest in Seymour after police found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

According to reports from Seymour police, officers pulled over an SUV on West Tipton Street near West Brown Street early Friday morning after the driver made a traffic violation. Police suspected criminal activity was going on and searched the vehicle, where they discovered the methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 51-year-old Michael D. Moore of Mitchell was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in and possessing methamphetamine, as well as possession of paraphernalia and marijuana.

A passenger, 36-year-old Amanda E. Chrzanowski of Bedford, is facing charges of eealing in and possessing methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and paraphernalia.